The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 12, compared to the price on March 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 12.

The price of gold decreased by 47.6425 manat and amounted to 2,780.86 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.802 manat and amounted to 28.1889 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 20.689 manat and amounted to 1,472.4635 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 363.681 manat and amounted to 3,749.792 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 11, 2020 March 10, 2020 Gold XAU 2,780.86 2,828.5025 Silver XAG 28.1889 28.9909 Platinum XPT 1,472.4635 1,493.1525 Palladium XPD 3,749.792 4,113.473



The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 12)

