By Trend

Gold and platinum prices decreased, while silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 11, compared to the prices on Feb. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.1 manat and amounted to 2,667 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0375 manat and amounted to 30.1844 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.4 manat and amounted to 1,638 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 57 manat and amounted to 4,011 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 11, 2020 Feb. 10, 2020 Gold XAU 2,667.0025 2,672.1365 Silver XAG 30.1844 30.1469 Platinum XPT 1,638.3240 1,653.7515 Palladium XPD 4,011.4050 3,954.3360

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 11)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz