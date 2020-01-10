By Trend

The bank lending slightly exceeded 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion) in Azerbaijan as of Dec. 1, 2019, which is 8 percent more compared to Dec. 1, 2018, Trend reports with reference to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The loans worth over 11.8 billion manat ($6.9 billion) were issued in Baku as of Dec. 1, which is almost four times more than in the Azerbaijani regions. In Baku, loans in national currency amounted to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion) or 57.3 percent of the total lending.

The average annual interest rate on loans amounted to 11.3 percent in Azerbaijan and 9.5 percent in Baku as of Dec. 1.

Distribution of loans in the Azerbaijani economic regions as of Dec. 1, 2019:

Economic regions Lending (in 1,000 manat) Average interest rate Absheron 539,882 16.1 Aran 743,219 21.3 Mountainous Shirvan 71,664 22 Ganja-Gazakh 608,933 18.7 Guba-Khachmaz 202,061 19 Lankaran 277,317 20.9 Shaki-Zagatala 228,126 16.9 Upper Karabakh 61,023 23.6 Kalbajar-Lachin 0.0 0.0 Nakhchivan 159,141 14.1

---

