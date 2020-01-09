By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 9, compared to the prices on January 8, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 59.3 manat and amounted to over 2,649 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.7932 manat and amounted to 30.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 28.6 manat and amounted to 1,626 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 133.9 manat and amounted to 3,635 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 9, 2019 Jan. 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,649.3650 2,708.6695 Silver XAG 30.7656 31.5588 Platinum XPT 1,626.1350 1,654.7375 Palladium XPD 3,635.8495 3,501.9150