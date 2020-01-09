By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 9, compared to the prices on January 8, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 59.3 manat and amounted to over 2,649 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.7932 manat and amounted to 30.7 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 28.6 manat and amounted to 1,626 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 133.9 manat and amounted to 3,635 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Jan. 9, 2019
|
Jan. 8, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,649.3650
|
2,708.6695
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.7656
|
31.5588
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,626.1350
|
1,654.7375
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,635.8495
|
3,501.9150
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 9)
---
