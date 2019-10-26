By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 14 1.7 Oct. 21 1.7 Oct. 15 1.7 Oct. 22 1.7 Oct. 16 1.7 Oct. 23 1.7 Oct. 17 1.7 Oct. 24 1.7 Oct. 18 1.7 Oct. 25 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0094 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.9 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 14 1.8752 Oct. 21 1.8968 Oct. 15 1.8748 Oct. 22 1.8961 Oct. 16 1.8751 Oct. 23 1.8906 Oct. 17 1.8829 Oct. 24 1.8929 Oct. 18 1.8907 Oct. 25 1.8874 Average weekly 1.8797 Average weekly 1.8928

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 14 0.0265 Oct. 21 0.0266 Oct. 15 0.0264 Oct. 22 0.0267 Oct. 16 0.0264 Oct. 23 0.0267 Oct. 17 0.0265 Oct. 24 0.0266 Oct. 18 0.0265 Oct. 25 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0264 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0013 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.3 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 14 0.2883 Oct. 21 0.2935 Oct. 15 0.2873 Oct. 22 0.2902 Oct. 16 0.2870 Oct. 23 0.2928 Oct. 17 0.2890 Oct. 24 0.2952 Oct. 18 0.2924 Oct. 25 0.2948 Average weekly 0.2888 Average weekly 0.2933

