By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 22.7 manat ($13.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,536 manat ($1,491).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 14
|
2,528.1125
|
Oct. 21
|
2,532.4730
|
Oct. 15
|
2,539.8255
|
Oct. 22
|
2,523.9390
|
Oct. 16
|
2,523.2675
|
Oct. 23
|
2,532.6855
|
Oct. 17
|
2,529.0900
|
Oct. 24
|
2,537.7260
|
Oct. 18
|
2,535.7115
|
Oct. 25
|
2,555.2445
|
Average weekly
|
2,531.2014
|
Average weekly
|
2,536.4136
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by slightly over 4.9 manat ($2.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at slightly over 29.9 manat (about $17.6).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 14
|
29.8699
|
Oct. 21
|
29.8558
|
Oct. 15
|
30.1002
|
Oct. 22
|
29.8613
|
Oct. 16
|
29.6705
|
Oct. 23
|
29.8255
|
Oct. 17
|
29.4487
|
Oct. 24
|
29.8563
|
Oct. 18
|
29.7952
|
Oct. 25
|
30.3522
|
Average weekly
|
29.7769
|
Average weekly
|
29.9502
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by slightly over 57 manat (over $33.5) or 3.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,538 manat (over $904.9).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 14
|
1,516.5360
|
Oct. 21
|
1,518.5675
|
Oct. 15
|
1,518.9075
|
Oct. 22
|
1,510.4840
|
Oct. 16
|
1,509.1070
|
Oct. 23
|
1,517.8195
|
Oct. 17
|
1,503.3950
|
Oct. 24
|
1,569.7120
|
Oct. 18
|
1,506.8120
|
Oct. 25
|
1,575.6195
|
Average weekly
|
1,510.9515
|
Average weekly
|
1,538.4525
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by slightly over 25.2 manat ($14.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,002 manat ($1,766).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 14
|
2,890.4250
|
Oct. 21
|
3,009.6715
|
Oct. 15
|
2,911.8705
|
Oct. 22
|
3,005.7700
|
Oct. 16
|
2,953.9795
|
Oct. 23
|
2,984.8770
|
Oct. 17
|
3,025.1500
|
Oct. 24
|
2,978.4935
|
Oct. 18
|
2,996.6410
|
Oct. 25
|
3,034.8910
|
Average weekly
|
2,955.6132
|
Average weekly
|
3,002.7406
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz