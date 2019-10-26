By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 22.7 manat ($13.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,536 manat ($1,491).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 14 2,528.1125 Oct. 21 2,532.4730 Oct. 15 2,539.8255 Oct. 22 2,523.9390 Oct. 16 2,523.2675 Oct. 23 2,532.6855 Oct. 17 2,529.0900 Oct. 24 2,537.7260 Oct. 18 2,535.7115 Oct. 25 2,555.2445 Average weekly 2,531.2014 Average weekly 2,536.4136

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by slightly over 4.9 manat ($2.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at slightly over 29.9 manat (about $17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 14 29.8699 Oct. 21 29.8558 Oct. 15 30.1002 Oct. 22 29.8613 Oct. 16 29.6705 Oct. 23 29.8255 Oct. 17 29.4487 Oct. 24 29.8563 Oct. 18 29.7952 Oct. 25 30.3522 Average weekly 29.7769 Average weekly 29.9502

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by slightly over 57 manat (over $33.5) or 3.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,538 manat (over $904.9).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 14 1,516.5360 Oct. 21 1,518.5675 Oct. 15 1,518.9075 Oct. 22 1,510.4840 Oct. 16 1,509.1070 Oct. 23 1,517.8195 Oct. 17 1,503.3950 Oct. 24 1,569.7120 Oct. 18 1,506.8120 Oct. 25 1,575.6195 Average weekly 1,510.9515 Average weekly 1,538.4525

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by slightly over 25.2 manat ($14.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,002 manat ($1,766).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 14 2,890.4250 Oct. 21 3,009.6715 Oct. 15 2,911.8705 Oct. 22 3,005.7700 Oct. 16 2,953.9795 Oct. 23 2,984.8770 Oct. 17 3,025.1500 Oct. 24 2,978.4935 Oct. 18 2,996.6410 Oct. 25 3,034.8910 Average weekly 2,955.6132 Average weekly 3,002.7406

