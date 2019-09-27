By Trend

A delegation of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and its subsidiary Azeraluminium LLC took part in the International Aluminum 2019 conference held in Athens, Trend reports with reference to the OJSC.

The conference is the biggest European event dedicated to the aluminum market and is of great importance from the point of view of discussing strategies and development paths in this market, as well as informing in the field of global supply and changing the demand, trends in the use of aluminum and prospects of the aluminum industry.

As part of the conference, which lasted three days, the participants had the opportunity to meet with more than 300 representatives of this industry, learn the latest aluminum market news and establish new ties with leading companies.

The conference participants discussed such important topics as the future of the global aluminum industry, the main factors affecting the strategies of aluminum producers, as well as the impact of increased energy costs on the value chain of aluminum production, the growth of the global aluminum industry and others.

Director General of the Corporation Kamran Nabizade and the director of Azeraluminium LLC, who participated in the event, held negotiations with the Greek companies Alumel, Elval and Aluminium of Greece, the Austrian company Hammerer Aluminium Industries, the Canadian Sinometal Resources Inc, the UK company London Metal Exchange, the US company Gerald Metals, Singapore’s Noble Group, Swiss companies Trafigura and Glencore, Turkey’s Assan, Finnish Outotec, Czech Metalimex to discuss market expansion and other issues of mutual interest.

In accordance with the agreement signed between Azeraluminium LLC and the Greek company Alumel, cylindrical billets with a special composition for the production of aluminum profiles are produced and 6,000 tons of products have already been exported.

