By Trend

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5.962 billion at the end of July 2019, which is 7.5 percent more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Compared to the previous month, CBA's currency reserves increased by $23.4 million, and by $337.1 million compared to the beginning of the year.

In 2018, currency reserves of CBA increased by $287.9 million. The figure rose by $1.36 billion in 2017.

---

