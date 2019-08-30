By Trend

The representatives of the companies engaged in the production of doors, industrial equipment and furniture from Russia’s Vladimir region arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a delegation consisting of Russian entrepreneurs, Trend reports referring to Russian media outlets.

The representatives of Bergus company producing medical products and baby products also arrived.

In total, four companies from the Vladimir region are represented in the delegation and expect to find partners in Azerbaijan and establish further fruitful cooperation with them.

A delegation consisting of more than 30 Russian companies operating in various sectors of the economy arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. During the visit, the companies from seven Russian regions, namely, Kirov, Kostroma, Saratov, Ryazan, Vladimir, Moscow and Bryansk regions, present their potential.

The visit of the delegation has been organized by the Russian Association of Small and Medium Exporters and the Russian Export Center. This is a pilot project. Its main task is to combine the practical potential of the regions with the capabilities of the Russian Export Center.

---

