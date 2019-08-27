By Trend

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) has issued licenses to two non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) MJ Financial Services and Acet Financial Technologies, a source in FIMSA told Trend.

The authorized capital of organizations is 300,000 manats each.

MJ Financial Services is headed by Madat Rustamov, and Khosrov Akhundov is Director of Acet Financial Technologies.

Thus, the number of NBCOs in Azerbaijan has increased to 45.

MJ Financial Services was registered in the tax authorities April 15 this year. Acet Financial Technologies was registered January 10, 2017.

($1= 1.7 manats on Aug. 27)

