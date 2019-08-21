By Trend

A new head of the High Technologies Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has been appointed, Trend reports.

According to the decree of vice-president of ANAS, academician Ibrahim Guliyev, candidate of geological and mineralogical sciences Samir Mammadov has been appointed to the post of the Director of the ANAS High Technologies Park.

Mammadov previously served as Deputy Director for Infrastructure of the ANAS High Technologies Park.

