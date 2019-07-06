By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.8315 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,396.2248 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 24 2,384.1395 July 1 2,367.1650 June 25 2,441.2850 July 2 2,364.9635 June 26 - July 3 2,426.1550 June 27 2,391.0840 July 4 2,412.8440 June 28 2,412.7845 July 5 2,409.9965 Average weekly 2,407.3232 Average weekly 2,396.2248