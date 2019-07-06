By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.8315 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,396.2248 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 24
|
2,384.1395
|
July 1
|
2,367.1650
|
June 25
|
2,441.2850
|
July 2
|
2,364.9635
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2,426.1550
|
June 27
|
2,391.0840
|
July 4
|
2,412.8440
|
June 28
|
2,412.7845
|
July 5
|
2,409.9965
|
Average weekly
|
2,407.3232
|
Average weekly
|
2,396.2248
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0683 manats or 0.26 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.959 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 24
|
26.0647
|
July 1
|
25.8907
|
June 25
|
26.3207
|
July 2
|
25.8231
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
26.0514
|
June 27
|
25.9233
|
July 4
|
26.0386
|
June 28
|
26.0143
|
July 5
|
25.9590
|
Average weekly
|
26.0807
|
Average weekly
|
25.9526
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.697 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,419.8893 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 24
|
1,380.5955
|
July 1
|
1,420.9280
|
June 25
|
1,384.9305
|
July 2
|
1,420.9960
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1,412.0115
|
June 27
|
1,382.4315
|
July 4
|
1,423.8860
|
June 28
|
1,386.6220
|
July 5
|
1,421.6250
|
Average weekly
|
1,383.6449
|
Average weekly
|
1,419,8893
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 41.888 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,642.7945 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 24
|
2,579.1550
|
July 1
|
2,614.4045
|
June 25
|
2,599.4700
|
July 2
|
2,635.4590
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2,657.2530
|
June 27
|
2,599.0025
|
July 4
|
2,650.5635
|
June 28
|
2,655.2045
|
July 5
|
2,656.2925
|
Average weekly
|
2,608.208
|
Average weekly
|
2,642,7945
---
