By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan intends to get access to new foreign markets in the European countries and expand the range of local products exported under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The country plans to expand the network of trading houses in Central Europe in the near future, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Poland Nemat Nagdaliyev told Trend.

He noted that trading houses are planned to be opened in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

“We are actively exploring the mechanisms to open new sale points of our products, and currently, the opening of Azerbaijani trading houses in these three countries of Central Europe is on the working agenda. At present, we are in search of partners and hard work is underway in this direction,” he said.

Nagdaliyev stressed that that the Trading House of Azerbaijan, created at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy, represents products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand on the Polish market, and supports the promotion and expansion of the export of Azerbaijani goods to Poland.

The trade representative added that the sale of various types of products of 30 Azerbaijani companies producing alcoholic beverages, dried fruits, pomegranate, hazelnuts, tea, jams, fruit juices and other products is organized in the Trading House in Poland.

“At present, there are approximately 20 Polish companies operating in services, industry and trade in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Nagdaliyev went on to mention that hazelnut products and pomegranate juices are in the greatest demand among all Azerbaijani products exported to Poland.

The trade representative reminded that a memorandum of understanding on the sale of hazelnuts and concentrate of pomegranate juice was signed between the Trading House of Azerbaijan and the Polish company STX ONE in 2018.

He further stressed that Azerbaijan plans to launch textile exports to Poland.

“The Polish and Azerbaijani sides are currently discussing this issue. There is a great demand for textile products on the Polish market. We studied this market, and we consider that export from Azerbaijan to Poland is economically viable and promising.”

He noted that contacts have already been established between Baku Textile Factory and Polish partners, and the export of Azerbaijani textiles to this European country is expected in the medium term. The details of the upcoming bilateral cooperation are currently discussed.

Nagdaliyev underlined that at the current stage, certain agreements have been reached between the Baku Textile Factory and Polish companies on several types of textile exports.

“In the future, we intend to organize the export of Azerbaijani textile products not only to Poland, but also to the countries of Central Europe,” he added.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Trading House in Poland, which has been operating in Warsaw since late 2018, aims to promote export of Azerbaijani products, organize sales of local products in Poland, and coordinate these activities with entrepreneurs.

Recently, Azerbaijan and Poland signed important documents on cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Polish Business Forum held in Baku.

The memorandums of understanding on mutual cooperation were signed between the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and Polish Agency for Enterprise Development, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Polish Investment and Trade Agency, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan and Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Azerbaijan's Marklab, Nova Digital Solutions and Poland's OEX24.com, Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Azerbaijan's AZPARK company and Polish Satermus company, Azerbaijan's PSG Capital and Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Azerbaijan's 4S company and Polish company UNIA.

In 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 34 percent compared to 2017 and amounted to $104 million. So far, Poland has invested over $20 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan’s investments in the Polish economy amounted to $6.5 million.

Azerbaijan and Poland also enjoy significant prospects to expand cooperation in the agricultural, industrial, ICT, tourism and energy sectors. Currently, there are about 20 Polish companies operating in services, industry and trade in Azerbaijan.

