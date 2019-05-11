By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.429 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0027 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 29
|
2,184.7295
|
May 6
|
2,179.9610
|
April 30
|
2,181.9755
|
May 7
|
2,180.5475
|
May 1
|
2,176.3740
|
May 8
|
2,188.1125
|
May 2
|
2,167.0155
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
2,162.1960
|
May 10
|
2,187.3900
|
Average weekly
|
2,174.4581
|
Average weekly
|
2,184.0027
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1095 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.291 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 29
|
25.5862
|
May 6
|
25.2557
|
April 30
|
25.4388
|
May 7
|
25.3462
|
May 1
|
25.3645
|
May 8
|
25.4159
|
May 2
|
24.9784
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
24.8664
|
May 10
|
25.1462
|
Average weekly
|
25.2469
|
Average weekly
|
25.291
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 8.874 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,477.827 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 29
|
1,528.4700
|
May 6
|
1,466.4030
|
April 30
|
1,527.8580
|
May 7
|
1,500.3860
|
May 1
|
1,506.4295
|
May 8
|
1,486.9900
|
May 2
|
1,471.7580
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
1,446.0625
|
May 10
|
1,457.5290
|
Average weekly
|
1,496.1156
|
Average weekly
|
1,477.827
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 75.1825 manats or 3,2 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,277.7769 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 29
|
2,465.6290
|
May 6
|
2,308.3620
|
April 30
|
2,342.7530
|
May 7
|
2,293.1895
|
May 1
|
2,345.0480
|
May 8
|
2,276.3765
|
May 2
|
2,282.9045
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
2,303.9505
|
May 10
|
2,233.1795
|
Average weekly
|
2,348.057
|
Average weekly
|
2,277.7769
