The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.429 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0027 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 29 2,184.7295 May 6 2,179.9610 April 30 2,181.9755 May 7 2,180.5475 May 1 2,176.3740 May 8 2,188.1125 May 2 2,167.0155 May 9 - May 3 2,162.1960 May 10 2,187.3900 Average weekly 2,174.4581 Average weekly 2,184.0027

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1095 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.291 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 29 25.5862 May 6 25.2557 April 30 25.4388 May 7 25.3462 May 1 25.3645 May 8 25.4159 May 2 24.9784 May 9 - May 3 24.8664 May 10 25.1462 Average weekly 25.2469 Average weekly 25.291

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 8.874 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,477.827 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 29 1,528.4700 May 6 1,466.4030 April 30 1,527.8580 May 7 1,500.3860 May 1 1,506.4295 May 8 1,486.9900 May 2 1,471.7580 May 9 - May 3 1,446.0625 May 10 1,457.5290 Average weekly 1,496.1156 Average weekly 1,477.827

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 75.1825 manats or 3,2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,277.7769 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 29 2,465.6290 May 6 2,308.3620 April 30 2,342.7530 May 7 2,293.1895 May 1 2,345.0480 May 8 2,276.3765 May 2 2,282.9045 May 9 - May 3 2,303.9505 May 10 2,233.1795 Average weekly 2,348.057 Average weekly 2,277.7769

