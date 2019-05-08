By Trend

Specialists of the German company Achenbach Buschhutten, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of aluminum alloys, have conducted an audit of the technical equipment of the company CNPT, launched in 2013 at the Ganja Aluminum Plant in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) said, Trend reports.

Specialists of the German company conducted the audit at the invitation of the Ganja Aluminum Plant.

“During the audit, the level of production capacity of the technological equipment installed at the plant, as well as quality indicators, in particular, distribution, productivity speed was assessed and the possibility of improving production indicators was noted,” said the report.

“Following the audit on the state of production equipment, and the entire technological process at the enterprise, the German specialists put forward proposals aimed at improving the quality of work at the plant.”

---

