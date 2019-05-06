By Trend

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the prices of May 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.765 manats to 2,179.9610 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3893 manats to 25.2557 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 20.3405 manats to 1,466.4030 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 4.4115 manats to 2,308.3620 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 6, 2019 May 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,179.9610 2,162.1960 Silver XAG 25.2557 24.8664 Platinum XPT 1,466.4030 1,446.0625 Palladium XPD 2,308.3620 2,303.9505