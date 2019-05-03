By Trend

The 2019 edition of the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan will be launched next month, at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku June 13, Trend reports referring to the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

In the past years, the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan has seen increased attention, receiving positive feedback from the local and international business community, the government of Azerbaijan and foreign diplomatic missions. The report proved a highly valuable tool in public-private discussions and that is why the outcomes of the report will be at the core of the upcoming EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum, which will gather hundreds of business and government leaders.

This year is the fourth edition of the report, funded by EU and produced by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), based on the findings of the business climate survey in which 130 EU businesses operating in the country took part. The report assesses the current conditions for doing business in Azerbaijan, highlighting key reform achievements and remaining bottlenecks.

"The survey results provide evidence that reform initiatives for some core functions start achieving perceivable results. Progress is visible on many fronts this year, but there is still a long way to go to transform the business and investment climate in the country. As EU companies are now more adjusted to new economic realities and more conscious of what is going on in their immediate vicinity, they await greater clarity on government’s longer-term strategic vision," Nigar Bayramli, head of Market Analysis and Communication of the AHK Azerbaijan, explained.

"The report is a snapshot of the continuous work that the EU and its Member States are engaged in. We are in constant dialogue with the government of Azerbaijan and businesses, to help to improve the business environment and, ultimately, to further boost EU-Azerbaijan economic and trade relations," Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said.

"The timing of the launch of the report couldn't be better, given that the Business Forum will gather a large number of entrepreneurs, captains of industry, investors and high-level government representatives. It will be an excellent opportunity to share the experiences of EU business with our Azerbaijani partners and to discuss the finding of this year's Business Climate Survey," he said.

The EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum is an annual event organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The EU-funded business event brings together high-level representatives from European and Azerbaijani businesses and government, to promote EU-Azerbaijan business relations. The fifth edition of the Business Forum will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Hotel Baku, on June 13.

The event will discuss the general business climate, featuring panel discussions on Agriculture, Connectivity, and Tourism. Registration is open until May 31, 2019.

---

