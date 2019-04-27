By Trend

Trend's exclusive interview with Tahir Ismayilov, Strategic Engagement Director of the GSM Association in Russia and the CIS

- How does GSMA evaluate development of mobile communications in Azerbaijan?

- Azerbaijani mobile communication operators offer innovative products to their customers, covering the whole country with 3G and LTE. Azerbaijan is also one of the pioneers in rendering mobile identification services to citizens, equating the mobile ID with a full-fledged signature at the legislative level. In our opinion, this is an excellent example of the transformation of public services in accordance with the growing public demand for digital solutions in various fields.

- Does GSMA have any projects in the field of development of mobile communication technologies in Azerbaijan?

- Presently, GSMA focuses on cooperation with Azerbaijani mobile communication operators on Identity, Future Networks and IoT.

- In which areas does GSMA support ICT players in Azerbaijan?

- As our association is the association of mobile communication operators, we work with members of our association in Azerbaijan to share experience. As an observer, GSMA is a member of the Regional commonwealth in the field of communications (RCC) and also participates in the regional telecommunication conferences organized by ITU. We also actively participate in other regional events to cooperate with representatives of regulatory bodies and other players of the market.

The GSM Association (GSMA) is a trade organization that represents the interests of mobile communication operators worldwide. GSMA was established in 1995 to support and promote mobile communication operators using the GSM standard.

