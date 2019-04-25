By Trend

Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 25 compared to the prices on April 24, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9.52 manats to 2,168.5455 manats per ounce .

The price of silver increased by 0.1473 manats to 25.3405 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.8255 manats to 1,502.188 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46.631 manats to 2,404.9475 manats per ounce.

Precious metals April 25, 2019 April 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,168.5455 2,159.0255 Silver XAG 25.3405 25.1932 Platinum XPT 1,502.188 1,509.0135 Palladium XPD 2,404.9475 2,358.3165