Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 25 compared to the prices on April 24, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 9.52 manats to 2,168.5455 manats per ounce .
The price of silver increased by 0.1473 manats to 25.3405 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 6.8255 manats to 1,502.188 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 46.631 manats to 2,404.9475 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
April 25, 2019
|
April 24, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,168.5455
|
2,159.0255
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.3405
|
25.1932
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,502.188
|
1,509.0135
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,404.9475
|
2,358.3165
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 25, 2019)
