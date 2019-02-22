By Trend

Starting from June this year, new railcars for Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC will be delivered every month, the company’s chief engineer Alikhan Osmanov told Trend Feb. 22.

Osmanov reminded that two new modern trains were acquired and commissioned last year.

“Three new trains were commissioned earlier,” he said. “The operational period of 30 railcars ends this year.”

The chief engineer stressed that a relevant agreement was signed, according to which 30 new railcars will be purchased.

“Starting from June, one train consisting of five railcars will be delivered to Baku every month,” he said. “The new railcars will fully meet modern standards.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz