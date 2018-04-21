By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.2985 manats or 0.28 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2.287.6696 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 9 2265.148 April 16 2288.353 April 10 2267.7065 April 17 2285.8625 April 11 - April 18 2284.086 April 12 2294.3455 April 19 2297.992 April 13 2278.3825 April 20 2282.0545 Average weekly 2276.3956 Average weekly 2287.6696

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.73116 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 9 27.915 April 16 28.3104 April 10 27.9914 April 17 28.3502 April 11 - April 18 28.4771 April 12 28.28 April 19 29.2889 April 13 28.0996 April 20 29.2292 Average weekly 28.0715 Average weekly 28.73116

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 12.223 manats or 0.77 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1592.6722 manats

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 9 1565.802 April 16 1580.15 April 10 1590.6985 April 17 1583.227 April 11 - April 18 1597.4985 April 12 1576.801 April 19 1610.1125 April 13 1582.2325 April 20 1592.373 Average weekly 1578.8835 Average weekly 1592.6722

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 72.3775 manats or 4.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1727.7746 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 9 1540.523 April 16 1681.9885 April 10 1588.7435 April 17 1711.475 April 11 - April 18 1725.3385 April 12 1635.706 April 19 1765.705 April 13 1649.425 April 20 1754.366 Average weekly 1603.5994 Average weekly 1727.7746

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz