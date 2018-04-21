By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.2985 manats or 0.28 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2.287.6696 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 9
|
2265.148
|
April 16
|
2288.353
|
April 10
|
2267.7065
|
April 17
|
2285.8625
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
2284.086
|
April 12
|
2294.3455
|
April 19
|
2297.992
|
April 13
|
2278.3825
|
April 20
|
2282.0545
|
Average weekly
|
2276.3956
|
Average weekly
|
2287.6696
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.25 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.73116 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 9
|
27.915
|
April 16
|
28.3104
|
April 10
|
27.9914
|
April 17
|
28.3502
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
28.4771
|
April 12
|
28.28
|
April 19
|
29.2889
|
April 13
|
28.0996
|
April 20
|
29.2292
|
Average weekly
|
28.0715
|
Average weekly
|
28.73116
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 12.223 manats or 0.77 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1592.6722 manats
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 9
|
1565.802
|
April 16
|
1580.15
|
April 10
|
1590.6985
|
April 17
|
1583.227
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
1597.4985
|
April 12
|
1576.801
|
April 19
|
1610.1125
|
April 13
|
1582.2325
|
April 20
|
1592.373
|
Average weekly
|
1578.8835
|
Average weekly
|
1592.6722
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 72.3775 manats or 4.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1727.7746 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 9
|
1540.523
|
April 16
|
1681.9885
|
April 10
|
1588.7435
|
April 17
|
1711.475
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
1725.3385
|
April 12
|
1635.706
|
April 19
|
1765.705
|
April 13
|
1649.425
|
April 20
|
1754.366
|
Average weekly
|
1603.5994
|
Average weekly
|
1727.7746
