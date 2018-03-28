By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s young inventor has proved that through innovation and creativity anyone can become a successful, no matter how young he or she is.

Reyhan Jamalova is included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list. Fifteen-year-old Reyhan became Azerbaijan’s first representative in this rating. In total, there are 29 people in the list.

Earlier, Reyhan presented Azerbaijan at the Global Summit of Entrepreneurship in India with its Rainenergy invention, which makes it possible to generate electricity from rainwater.

Reyhan and her friend Zahra Gasimzade, creators of the project, are the students of the ninth grade of the experimental pilot classes of the lyceum Lyceum “Istek” named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Together with physics teachers, they invented Rainergy equipment, which generates energy from rainwater. The equipment consists of four main parts: a rainwater collector, a water tank, an electric generator and a battery. The collector fills the reservoir with rainwater, after which water flows at high speed through the generator and generates energy. The generated energy accumulates in the accumulator, reduces the pressure on the power line and provides the communities in need with additional sources of electricity.

The energy based project of Azerbaijani students presented at the Global Summit of Entrepreneurship in India did not go unnoticed by the chief adviser and representative of the President of the U.S. Ivanka Trump.

In her speech, Trump highly appreciated the invention of Reyhan, considering this achievement commendable.

The project was also assessed by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents and the Center for Patents and Trademarks signed an agreement with the young inventor. The center will bear the costs of the relevant procedures, expertise and other legal acts.

---

