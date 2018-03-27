By Trend

The cost of gold, silver and platinum increased in Azerbaijan on March 27, while the cost of palladium decreased, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 71.7 manats to 2301.562 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 19.

The cost of silver increased by 0.78 manats to 28.4505 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 24.6 manats to 1629.9685 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 24.8455 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 27, 2018 March 19, 2018 Gold XAU 2301.562 2229.856 Silver XAG 28.4505 27.6662 Platinum XPT 1629.9685 1605.361 Palladium XPD 1663.263 1688.1085

The exchange rate of manat in relation to precious metals was not set in Azerbaijan on March 20-26 as those days were non-working on the occasion of Novruz holiday.



