By Trend

Investors from Iran and Azerbaijan are considering the possibility of placing their projects in the Daghestan industrial park “Aurora”, RIA Dagestan news agency reported March 6.

The issue was discussed March 6 by Iranian and Azerbaijani investors in the Enterprise and Investment Agency of Daghestan.

Bashir Magomedov, head of the agency, as well as Mohsen Honarian, managing director of Iran’s Pooya Polymer Tehran company, Davoud Valizadeh, director general of Azerbaijan’s MR Chemical LLC and other representatives of Azerbaijan and Iran took part in the meeting.

At the business meeting, the sides discussed issues of further cooperation, and certain agreements were reached. After the meeting, the delegation visited the industrial park “Aurora”, where representatives of the companies inspected the objects of engineering infrastructure.

More than 30 resident organizations, which are subjects of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship, will be able to carry out activity in the “Aurora” industrial park .

It is assumed that residents of “Aurora” will mainly include facilities engaged in machine engineering, instrument making and metal processing, food industry, furniture manufacturing, metal working and the production of building materials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz