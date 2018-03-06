By Trend

The Azerbaijani banking sector will be able to overcome the challenges before it, Ziyad Samadzade, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, said at a conference on “Financing through capital markets, listing and investments” in Baku March 6.

Samadzade said that the banking sector of Azerbaijan has gradually begun to recover, and the rate of national currency has stabilized, but the banks face new challenges.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz