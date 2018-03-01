The leader of country’s mobile telecom market Azercell continues to please its subscribers with new campaigns. Starting from March, 1 every subscriber purchasing a mobile phone of any model, any accessory, internet pack or tariff pack (GencOL, Hədsiz, Hedsiz Zəng, Hədsiz İnternet, Kombo, Biznes 200) at Azercell Exclusive shops will get 100 minutes of on net calls as a bonus.

Notably, Azercell’s Exclusive shops serve customers at Baku (located at 5 Bulbul Avenue, 30\42 Gara Garayev Avenue), Khirdalan (located at 54, Mehdi Huseyn Street, H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (located at 92, Sergey Yesenin Street), Khachmaz (located at N.Narimanov str., 40) and Guba (located at 194 Haydar Aliyev Avenue). Provided with advanced equipment and facilities, these shops designed in a new Nordic concept provide an opportunity for customers to learn about any product, compare and try them. Moreover, customers can get various accessories and devices supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit.

Azercell Telecom will continue to delight its subscribers with new campaigns in the eve of the spring festives.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

