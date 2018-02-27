By Trend

Azerbaijan may increase its citizens’ salaries financed from the state budget, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters in Baku Feb. 27.

He said that presently Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, together with the Finance Ministry, is carrying out necessary calculations and once the calculations are finished, they will be sent to the Azerbaijani president.

“There are funds for this purpose in the 2018 state budget and we forecast that this process will be implemented within the limits of the funds available in the state budget,” the minister said.

Muslumov noted that the citizens’ salaries should be increased in a way so that this step doesn’t lead to an increase in inflation.

“It is necessary to secure a balance between salaries and social benefits on the one hand, and labor productivity on the other hand,” the minister said. “Solving this issue is a common task of the ministries of labor, finance, economy, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and other structures.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz