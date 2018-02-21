Azercell Telecom LLC continues to provide its support towards the development of education and youth in the country.

The company representatives have organized training courses for students in Guba under the 2nd SABAH Career Winter School project. Notably, the trainees had a meeting with the deputy minister of education at the Ministry before the mentioned event. Azercell’s professionals Vahida Orujova, Sevinj Teymurova and Jeyhun Suleymanov shared their knowledge and experience on career planning, drafting CV and resume, preparing for interviews, presentation skills with nearly 100 students joining the SABAH Career Winter School. At the end of the two-day training course, the participants were awarded the certificates. The courses were aimed to improve necessary skills of final year SABAH students to start a successful career.

Azercell has a history of cooperation with SABAH groups. Azercell trainers also participated at SABAH Career Winter School organized for the first time last year. In addition, a half of places in Baku were allocated for SABAH groups under Student Bursary Program. One of the 5 teams qualified for 6-months-long incubation program at Barama Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center consisted of SABAH students. Introductory visit to Azercell Plaza was organized for the students of SABAH groups in 2017. They attended winter sessions about “Introduction to GSM technologies”, “Product Management” and “Develop your own brand”.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

