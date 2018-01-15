By Rashid Shirinov

Today, in the age of information technology, software developers try to create applications that would be useful for everyday life of all people around the world. Many Azerbaijani developers also succeed in the creation of such helpful software.

One of them is Shamkhal Bayramov, the project manager of a team developing the interactive map of the Baku Metro.

"The interactive map will be available to users of devices running the Android operating system," Bayramov told Trend on January 15, noting that the primary version of the software is currently available in the application store Play Market.

"The application will have the functions of its Russian analogue – Yandex.Metro, which allows to plan trips, calculate the travel time, choose the best route, etc. The current version of the mobile software is informative, but with the next update it will become interactive and will have additional functions," Bayramov noted.

In addition, work is also under way to improve the BakuBus application. This is an online guide that allows to track in real time the movement of bus routes on the map of Baku.

"The application store has a number of analogues of this mobile software, but the feature of this program is that it saves Internet traffic. The user can plan trips, choose a bus route and get information about which bus follows the specified route," Bayramov said, adding that the project team plans to update the application's design and add new features in the near future.

Today, Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries implementing high technology in the region. The country is confidently striving to enter the world’s ICT race. In Azerbaijan, where the population is highly computerized, the number of Internet users exceeds 7.8 million, accounting for more than 78 percent of the country’s population, according to Statistical project Internet World Stats.

