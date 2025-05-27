President Aliyev’s regional tour marks pivot toward resilient, post-oil Azerbaijan

27 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Notably, the state-supported investment framework surrounding the facility—including substantial tax exemptions, customs duty waivers, and a 10 million AZN preferential loan from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund—reflects a deliberate policy to attract private capital into non-oil sectors. These fiscal incentives are not merely financial; they symbolize a broader shift toward creating industrial ecosystems outside the capital, fostering local employment, and encouraging import substitution.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!