Azerbaijan ramps up exports as Europe’s gas reserves hit three-year low

17 March 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have dropped by approximately 36%—marking the sharpest decline in more than three years. This depletion comes amid high gas consumption during the heating season and an increased reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Since the beginning of the heating season, the net volume of gas withdrawn from EU storage facilities has surpassed 65.5 billion cubic meters, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). On March 11 alone, ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!