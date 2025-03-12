Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 12 2025

Azerbaijan’s geopolitical potential emerges as central to US and Israeli strategy

12 March 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
US expert says that Azerbaijan's inclusion in the Abraham Accords would enable a cohesive defense strategy encompassing Israel, the U.S., and other Gulf states. By aligning military projects and defense initiatives, these nations can create a robust framework that mitigates the necessity for extensive American military expenditure while ensuring a formidable regional presence. The synergistic potential of such an alliance underscores the need for Azerbaijan’s inclusion, propelling a vision of a more interconnected and resilient Middle East.

