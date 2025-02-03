3 February 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The website for the US Agency for International Development, or USAID, appeared to be offline on Saturday, as the Trump administration moves to put the free-standing agency, and its current $42.8bn budget for global humanitarian operations, under state department control. The sudden shutdown has fueled speculation that President Donald Trump is preparing to dissolve USAID entirely, consolidating its functions within the State Department as part of his "America First" foreign policy agenda.

A stripped-down version of the USAID website briefly appeared on the State Department's official page, signaling that some of its responsibilities may have already been transferred. This comes amid mounting fears among Democratic lawmakers and international aid organizations that the agency—once a pillar of U.S. global influence—could face a permanent shutdown.

Reports indicate that USAID’s headquarters in Washington is in disarray, with signs bearing the agency’s logo being removed and mission directors abroad possibly being recalled. Employees, speaking anonymously due to a gag order, described a chaotic atmosphere, with at least half of the workforce reportedly laid off.

Trump has long been critical of USAID, arguing that foreign assistance wastes taxpayer money while failing to advance American interests. His administration had previously sought to curtail foreign aid programs, viewing them as unnecessary expenditures. However, a complete dissolution of USAID would mark a drastic shift in U.S. global engagement, potentially impacting American influence abroad.

While USAID’s closure is now a reality, Azerbaijan had already taken decisive action against the agency months earlier. Baku terminated USAID’s operations on July 1, 2024, citing the organization’s interference in domestic affairs and failure to align with Azerbaijan’s national interests. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov explained that USAID had operated in Azerbaijan for over two decades, but its agenda was ultimately designed to serve U.S. geopolitical interests rather than genuine development assistance.

Azerbaijan’s pushback against USAID

The decision to expel USAID from Azerbaijan was the culmination of years of growing frustration with the agency’s activities. President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with “Rossiya Segodnya” in December 2024, openly criticized USAID’s persistent attempts to impose its influence:

"Does this correspond to the national interests of Azerbaijan? Yes, of course. And secondly, assistance must be unobtrusive. What will the Biden administration be remembered for, among other things? For many things, but among other things, for being too obtrusive. We want to help you. We say: thank you, there is no need for that. But we want to. They have this structure called USAID, which wants to help, but for some reason it helps in the wrong places. It is not banned in our country yet, but I think Trump may ban it."

This stance reflected Azerbaijan’s broader policy shift, prioritizing sovereignty over foreign aid that came with political conditions. Bayramov further noted that while USAID presented itself as a development partner, its real goal was to promote U.S. interests, particularly in sensitive areas like political parties, ethnic minorities, and media. He stated:

"We reviewed the provisions of the agreement with USAID and how it had been implemented over the past years. It turned out that their activities were not in the format of Azerbaijan's wishes and interests, but rather served to implement the U.S. agenda in Azerbaijan. On this basis, we sent notifications and declared that we were not interested in extending the agreement under those conditions."

USAID’s role in the South Caucasus: a tool of influence

USAID had been deeply embedded in the South Caucasus region since the collapse of the Soviet Union, positioning itself as a key player in the economic and political transformation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia. While its official mission focused on governance, democracy, and economic development, its operations frequently aligned with U.S. strategic interests—a pattern observed in numerous countries where the agency has been active.

USAID’s influence in Armenia, in particular, had drawn intensified scrutiny in recent years. After Azerbaijan’s restoration of sovereignty in Garabagh, the agency significantly increased financial aid to Armenia, fueling suspicions that this was intended to support revanchist elements (e.g. ammunition, guns) rather than purely humanitarian efforts. In 2023, USAID head Samantha Power announced a $100 million aid package for Armenians leaving Garabagh, while remaining silent on the decades-long displacement of Azerbaijanis from their lands. Without any exaggeration this is yet the tip of the iceberg.

Additionally, in September 2023, shortly after Azerbaijan conducted its 23-hour anti-terror operation to restore full sovereignty, the United States took an unprecedented step by refusing to renew the waiver of Amendment 907, effectively reinstating restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan. This move was seen as a punishment for Baku’s decisive action in Garabagh and further eroded trust in Washington’s intentions.

Matter of fact, Azerbaijan is not the only country to reject USAID’s involvement. Over the past five years, multiple governments have pushed back against the agency, recognizing its role in political interference rather than genuine development. USAID has been expelled from Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

The growing rejection of USAID’s operations underscores a broader global shift—nations asserting their sovereignty and refusing to be pawns in geopolitical power struggles. Azerbaijan’s stance against USAID was a clear message that it will not tolerate foreign influence under the guise of aid.

With the official shutdown of USAID on February 1, the organization no longer exists as an independent entity, and its legacy as a tool of U.S. foreign policy is under intense scrutiny. Trump administration is running an investigation regarding this issue. Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and the owner of 'X', who was appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also branded USAID a “criminal organisation” after security officials reportedly denied members of his cost-cutting task force access to restricted areas of the agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC. “Time for it to die,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X. He also affirmed that President Donald Trump has ‘agreed’ USAID should be shut down.

While some may lament its closure as a retreat from global development, others—Azerbaijan included—view it as a long-overdue correction to a system that prioritized Washington’s interests over genuine humanitarian aid.