EBRD’s record year brings strategic wins for Azerbaijan’s Economy [OPINION]
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record-breaking €16.6 billion in 2024, portraying a 26% increase compared to 2023.Azerbaijan has been a significant beneficiary of the EBRD’s strategic initiatives in 2024, particularly in the renewable energy and financial sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!