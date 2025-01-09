Azerbaijan's rise as key investor in Eurasian region [ANALYSIS]

9 January 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has cemented its position as the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region, following Russia. According to the 2024 Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) report, Azerbaijan has moved from fourth place in 2016 to second place by mid-2024 in terms of mutual foreign direct investments (FDIs). This is indeed not only surprising but also a great milestone.

