Azernews.Az

Thursday January 9 2025

Azerbaijan's rise as key investor in Eurasian region [ANALYSIS]

9 January 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's rise as key investor in Eurasian region [ANALYSIS]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has cemented its position as the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region, following Russia. According to the 2024 Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) report, Azerbaijan has moved from fourth place in 2016 to second place by mid-2024 in terms of mutual foreign direct investments (FDIs). This is indeed not only surprising but also a great milestone.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more