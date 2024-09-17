Azerbaijan and Turkic States advance green energy initiatives and regional cooperation

17 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan enjoys robust cooperative relations with Central Asian countries, underpinned by shared values including historical, cultural, and root connections. Enhancing and broadening these partnerships is a central focus of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. The nation sustains significant engagements with Central Asian states across both conventional and alternative energy sectors.

These collaborative efforts were a key topic at the recent meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on September 16 in Bishkek. During this meeting, the ministers addressed the advancement of energy cooperation and the joint execution of regional projects.

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, who spoke at the meeting, noted that energy cooperation with the Turkic states is not only growing but also stimulating new projects and regional initiatives. In this context, the "green energy" corridor projects—namely, "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe," "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan," and "Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe"—will position the Turkic states as key players in supplying clean energy and advancing energy transition in Eurasia. These corridors aim to connect the rich energy resources and electricity systems of our countries and to create a unified "green energy platform" that facilitates exports to Europe via Azerbaijan and Turkiye," said the Minister of Energy.

The "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe," "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan," and "Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe" green energy corridor projects are ambitious initiatives designed to enhance energy connectivity, promote sustainable energy sources, and strengthen regional cooperation. Here's a detailed overview of each project, particularly focusing on their implications for Nakhchivan, an autonomous republic of Azerbaijan:



Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor



The "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" corridor is envisioned as a major green energy route connecting the Caspian Basin with Europe via the Black Sea. The corridor aims to facilitate the transfer of renewable energy resources, such as wind, solar, and hydropower, from the Caspian region to European markets.



- Renewable Energy Focus: This corridor focuses on integrating renewable energy sources from countries bordering the Caspian Sea and transporting them to European countries.

- Infrastructure: The project involves developing pipelines, power lines, and other infrastructure necessary for the transmission of green energy.

- Strategic Importance: Nakhchivan, located near the Caspian Basin and the Black Sea, could play a significant role in this corridor as a transit hub or energy source.



Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Green Energy Corridor



The "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan" corridor is designed to create a regional green energy network linking Azerbaijan with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This corridor aims to boost energy trade and cooperation among these Central Asian countries by leveraging their renewable energy resources.



- Energy Trade: This corridor facilitates the exchange of renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

- Infrastructure Development: It includes the construction of transmission lines and other infrastructure to support the efficient flow of energy.

- Role of Nakhchivan: Nakhchivan, strategically situated in the South Caucasus, could serve as a transit point or even a renewable energy producer contributing to this corridor.



Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe Green Energy Corridor



The "Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe" corridor is a major green energy route connecting Azerbaijan with Europe through Turkiye. This corridor aims to transport renewable energy from Azerbaijan and potentially other Central Asian countries to European markets.



- Energy Export: Azerbaijan's role as a major energy producer is crucial, and this corridor will help export its renewable energy resources to Europe.

- Infrastructure: Key infrastructure includes pipelines, electrical grids, and storage facilities necessary for energy transmission and storage.

- Significance of Nakhchivan: Given its geographic location, Nakhchivan might be involved in facilitating energy flow between Azerbaijan and Turkiye or serve as a link in the broader European energy market.



Nakhchivan's Role in Green Energy Corridors

Nakhchivan, an autonomous republic of Azerbaijan located at the crossroads of several key regions, stands to gain significantly from these green energy corridors. Its strategic location can potentially make it a central hub in energy transit and distribution. Additionally, the development of green energy infrastructure in Nakhchivan could spur local economic growth, create jobs, and enhance energy security for the region.

Overall, these projects are part of a broader effort to enhance energy connectivity, support sustainable energy development, and foster regional cooperation in the context of global energy transitions.

At the same time, the minister spoke about the green energy projects planned for joint implementation with the Turkic states. Parviz Shahbazov noted that the "Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan" is expected to be signed soon. It is important to highlight that this agreement will focus solely on trilateral cooperation and will not impact existing bilateral agreements and activities between the parties. The document will address topics such as renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and the establishment of a steering committee and working group.



Additionally, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy mentioned that cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the field of renewable energy is also on the agenda. He added that hosting the Energy Transition Investment Forum for Central Asian countries during COP29 will present another opportunity for advancing green energy goals.



The minister emphasized that the clear strategic vision and decisive policies of the heads of state, aimed at achieving success by protecting the rich natural resources, energy, and transport corridors across a vast geographical space from Central Asia to Europe, have strengthened the status of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). He highlighted the significance of the Garabagh Declaration, adopted at the informal summit of the OTS in Shusha.



On July 6, the Garabagh Declaration was signed at the informal summit meeting of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha. The declaration, which focuses on developing stable and multifaceted relations between the Turkic states, leverages their full potential in political, economic, transport, defense, humanitarian, educational, and cultural fields.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s call for the 21st century to be the "century of the Turkic world" and noted that efforts to integrate Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian regions into a cohesive geopolitical entity reflect the evolving nature of Azerbaijan’s relations with the Turkic states.



He reported that Azerbaijan's trade turnover with member and observer countries of the organization exceeded $9 billion last year, with these countries investing $18.2 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, while Azerbaijan invested $20.3 billion in them. Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are members of the OTS, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus hold observer status.



Valuing energy cooperation as a strategic pillar of relations among the Turkic states, the Minister highlighted that, in addition to the BTC pipeline, significant contributions from the Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy partnership include Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, and the Southern Gas Corridor. These projects ensure energy security for many countries, including Turkiye. Last year and during the first eight months of this year, 41 million tons of oil and 37 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Turkiye and global markets through these pipelines.

This year, Turkiye is expected to receive 9.8 billion cubic meters of gas out of Azerbaijan's 25 billion cubic meters in total exports, with an additional 12.5 billion cubic meters going to Europe. The agreement for transporting 2 million tons of Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the gradual increase in these volumes underscore Azerbaijan’s role in connecting Central Asia, Turkiye, and Europe.



Following the discussions, a Joint Communiqué was signed, outlining the results of the meeting. The communiqué supported the establishment of the OTS's Energy Coordinating Committee, the Regional Center for Technology and Green Initiatives, and green energy corridors. It also reflected the Turkic states' readiness to actively participate in COP29's Energy Day, scheduled to be held in Baku on November 15.



In conclusion, the recent meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) highlighted the growing collaboration between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the realm of green energy. Key projects, including the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe," "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan," and "Azerbaijan-Turkiye -Europe" green energy corridors, are set to enhance energy connectivity and promote sustainable practices across Eurasia. Nakhchivan's strategic location positions it as a crucial player in these initiatives, potentially boosting its role in energy transit and local economic growth. Furthermore, the anticipated Intergovernmental Agreement among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, along with ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Kyrgyzstan, reflects a robust commitment to advancing green energy goals. The recent Garabagh Declaration and the establishment of new energy platforms underscore the OTS's unified vision for a sustainable energy future, with forthcoming initiatives like the COP29 Energy Day in Baku further reinforcing the region's dedication to clean energy.

