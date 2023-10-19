La Noche de Myrtha turns into irony of fate for Armenia

19 October 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

It seems Armenian society has lost hope and heart to such an extent that they celebrate any single hint about Garabagh in favor of Armenia as a victory. One such kind of victory happened several days ago and Armenian media outlets have circulated the "victory" for several days. Thus, an Argentinian economist of Armenian origin Carlos Melconian participated in the TV show La Noche de Mirtha (the Night of Mirtha) and compared the Garabagh conflict with the Hamas-Israel war.

However, considering it as an irony of fate, Azerbaijanis chuckle at this "Armenian victory." There is a word "mirt" in the Azerbaijani language which means "fooling someone." So, literally, Azerbaijanis accepted the words of Carlos said at the Night of Mirta or the Night of Mirt as fooling themselves.

Actually, following the Armenian society, mass media, social media, and speeches of politicians, some easily can conclude that Armenians are trying to fool everybody, but virtually they are fooling themselves. Take up, for example, the TV show in Argentina. At the program, Carlos said: “Not on such a scale, but conceptually and qualitatively, everything that happened to us in Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 Armenians lived, was genocide and ethnic cleansing. They blocked the roads to starve everyone. The population was forced to leave their homeland to the Azerbaijanis.” The ridiculous point is that the show lasted one hour and twenty minutes, and Armenian Carlos uttered only three sentences which caused euphoria in Hayastan. I cannot imagine what kind of euphoria they would have felt if they had won any serious war.

Strictly speaking, comparing Azerbaijan with Israel and Palestine is idiotism. First of all, Azerbaijan has never conducted massive bombardment in any residential areas like the former separatist regime that committed in Ganja and Barda districts of Azerbaijan. Secondly, despite its territories having been invaded over 30 years, Azerbaijan never resorted to terror organizations like Armenian militant groups in Garabagh until 20 September. There is not a single terror organization throughout the Azerbaijani history. The land of fire has totally different concept of war. On the other hand, the history of Armenia is vivid with terror organizations and state terrors.

As for starving 120,000 Armenians in Garabagh, it is another fairy tale. To begin with, living 120,000 Armenians in Garabagh is a lie. Not that we claim, but mathematics confirms it. As is known, it took three days for Armenians to leave Garabagh. If 120,000 Armenians had lived in Garabagh, it would have needed 27 Armenians to pass the border in a minute which is impossible. Regarding the starving of the people, the world witnessed that Azerbaijan sent food to Armenians but they rejected it. So, it is out of the question.

To tell the truth, it is very hard to understand the Armenian mindset. Nobody understands why they need such kind of farce. Obviously, Armenians aim to create a big country stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea covering most of the South Caucasus, Northern Iraq and Iran, and the East of Turkiye. They want to depopulate these territories for only Armenians. It can be understandable because many nations throughout history did the same things. However, the aims and behaviors of Hayk, contradict each other. The nations who wanted to create big states fought for it and revived the invaded territories. But the situation is different in the Armenian case. On the one hand, they want to depopulate territories, such as they did in former invaded Azerbaijani territories, on the other hand, they do prefer to live in other countries, such as Russia, the USA, and Europe.

To top it all off, they do believe that other nations must come and fight instead of them. Armenia, which looted the former invaded Azerbaijani territories instead of reviving and making a profit from it, begged and begs India, the USA, Israel, France, etc., to give it free weapons and to impose sanctions upon Azerbaijan.

Armenians, who preferred to live in other countries instead of reviving invaded territories, today accuse Russians of not fighting and dying instead of them in Garabagh while Armenians themselves living abroad. They do believe that if they go far away, make protests, and speak on mass media will change the situation on the ground. But virtually it never worked and will never work. As the Azerbaijani saying goes, do not build a garden that you are not going to maintain it.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

