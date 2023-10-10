Armenian lobbyists squander money by bribing corrupt politicians

10 October 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The show is over and the stage curtains are down, but there is still a ruckus behind the stage.

The stage of the game created by separatism in Garabagh also ended after the September 20 anti-terrorist measures. The protagonists of the game were brought to Baku to be "awarded" in a Baku style. Some parties even discussed the arrangement of the scene in the city of Garanada, Spain, and finally a document was signed about the finale. So all these games and scenes were the main plot of a 30-year plan, which was botched in just 23 hours and 43 minutes.

But it seems that even though the main players are where they deserve to be, the scriptwriters are still thinking of coming up with a new game plan. Such impudence as disregarding the laws is precisely their basic doctrine.

Armenia's delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan will allegedly hold a hearing on the humanitarian pledge in PACE on October 12 in the so-called "artsakh". Two questions arise here: either those sitting on the high chair in PACE are deaf, or the Armenian delegation is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

On the other hand, The California Armenia Legislative Caucus Foundation, funded by the Armenian lobby, has made another stupid move. Thus, the foundation, which appealed to US President Joe Biden, asked the White House to take immediate steps to send a humanitarian aid and peacekeeping team to the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh", which exists nowhere in the world. The funniest moment was his special exaggeration of the continuing "humanitarian crisis" in Garabagh - some old school method cheating; isn't it?. Indeed, the useless Armenian lobby can neither understand victory nor defeat. Their job is to capture all politicians, from the US Congress to the PACE, with dirty money. Just as Seth Magaziner, who is engaged in unknown work in the US Congress, utters a word as soon as he puts the bribe in his pocket.

But this is not yet the full game of separatists and lobbyists. Armenian separatism, which is capable of resorting to all tricks and provocations and, most importantly, is adept at persuading unnecessary people for its favour in various ways, has managed to mislead even Iran, which has repented and returned to the right path after many big mistakes. The other day, an Iranian deputy named Shahriar Heydari allegedly said that "Karabakh traditionally belongs to Armenians." Apparently, that Iranian deputy also benefited a little from the bribe received from the far west, so that he was able to tell the big lie so "courageously".

But no matter what, no matter how much money they squander, and no matter how much bribed politicians utter their words, Azerbaijan has chosen its own path and is resolutely moving forward on that path. Whoever it is, they know very well that such useless games cannot harm the political principles of Azerbaijan. Prior to that, one of their other members, Bob Menendez, took the same step and went extra miles to do whatever evil he could against Azerbaijan. But everyone saw his fate - although they still can't learn from it.

Azerbaijan is in no hurry. We see what they do and remember everything. Of course, everything has an end - just as we saw the end of the previous ones.

