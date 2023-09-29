Artificial Intelligence in new generation of Azerbaijan

29 September 2023 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

The forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the New Generation, which was held in Baku, represented a new era for economic, social, and daily advancement to improve the progress of production and consumption. Azerbaijan is advancing the gradual implementation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution promoted by the World Economic Forum.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and interact with each other. It is a new chapter in human history and development, opened by the extraordinary achievements of the first, second, and third industrial revolutions. Vital criteria are being brought together in the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both enormous promise and enormous danger. The rapid expansion of this fourth revolution forces us to rethink how certain values develop in human daily life, as well as the whole.

The forum opened and showed how it is possible to achieve expanded perspectives in the already existing structures, bodies, industry, economic relations, etc. in Azerbaijan; how it is possible to replace a certain daily routine with a clear and fast performance of the benefits of the introduction of artificial intelligence. According to the invited experts, AI in Azerbaijan is used in football, wrestling, judo, and other sports, in their coverage, broadcasting, and the output of data on a particular match, or player, as well as the output of analysis of the action.

In addition, the experts noted that in the near future in the agriculture of Azerbaijan, drones with artificial intelligence will be introduced into production, which will help man in harvesting, input, and analyzing data with the help of indicators tracking the soil and fruit, as well as the introduction of automated robot machines. It is good to see that Azerbaijan is not lagging behind the industrial complex of AI implementation. Face recognition and ASAN login on the portal of the electronic state website or application will also be partially implemented.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about more than just technology-driven change. According to the WEF, it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policymakers, and people from all income groups and countries, to use converging technologies to create a future with humans. The WEF believes this is a real opportunity to go beyond technology and positively impact their families, communities, and organizations as a whole.

In Azerbaijan, as in oil and gas industries, as well as in organizations, the implementation of industrial, implementation of various industrial projects is carried out with the help of Artificial Intelligence and robots. The experts pointed out that the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence with a complete knowledge base of the Azerbaijani language, its corpus, and voice recognition, as well as writing and answering people using AI in call centers, as well as receiving answers through special mobile applications is currently being studied. Also of great importance is the introduction of such technologies in the sphere of health care, defense industry, and security.

According to Sahib Alakbarov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, a solid foundation has been laid for the transformation of Azerbaijan into an energy, transport, logistics, and communication hub of global importance, the largest and most dynamic economic space in the region, the center of the fourth industrial revolution, as well as the interests of strategic investors, for the integration of Azerbaijan into the global value chain and the transition to the stage of innovative development.

The importance of introducing artificial intelligence in the analysis of data predicting certain natural disasters, such as landslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Collective analysis of data on seismic activity plays an important role in the safety of society, as the history and mistakes of countries that have been subjected to natural disasters that, were not able to technologically analyze certain aspects of cataclysms, give an important reason for the introduction of AI in the structural bodies responsible for this analysis, which in the future will save many lives in the ability to predict the event.

Not so long ago the world was put in use by the company OpenAI, ChatGPT. It is a chatbot, that can conduct a dialogue, and help with the task and its solution in the right formulation of the question. It can write poetry at different levels of genre stylistics, and help to write programmer code for a certain program in a programming language.

There are cons, and that is the replacement of humans with machine code in Europe and other parts of the world. Millions of people have lost their jobs, as a consequence of replacing them with ChatGPT, which could times faster to perform the task at hand, but not in quality, and it is still for the time being led by the rapid pace of development of technology. Therefore some people criticise AI and say that it will increase the unemployment scale.

It should be noted that such kinds of pessimistic people existed at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution as well. These people were called Luddites in England. They were opposed to the use of certain types of cost-saving machinery, often by destroying the machines in clandestine raids.

These people were pessimistic about new innovations and in every possible way protested for new technologies, because actually, new technologies took their jobs. For example, prior to the Industrial Revolution, it took a dozen blacksmiths to make 500 nails, however, after the Revolution one machine replaced these workers. Therefore, at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution workers were against it. However, the later Industrial Revolution paved way for the creation of new sectors such as automotive, electronics and so on. These new sectors absorbed the unemployees. Besides, thanks to the Industrial Revolution, the products which had been considered luxury, became available. So, in the first years, the unemployment rate could be increase, but like the Industrial Revolution, it will pave the road for new unknown sectors in the economy.

To summarize, AI and other new technologies have a huge potential to revolutionize the world. It is important for Azerbaijan to prioritize training and education, as well as invest in education for future professionals to keep pace in the fast-paced race of new technologies. Making AI education accessible to all is important so that everyone can benefit and learn regardless of geographical location or socio-economic status. Collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society is essential.

