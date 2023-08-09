Historical denial of Armenians is due to their fear of truth

9 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

A few days ago, our neighbors, Armenians made statements or rather condemned Azerbaijan for the fact that one of the local TV channels presented the territory of present-day Armenia as the territory of Azerbaijan. They also stated that the capital Yerevan and Sevan Lake (Goycha) were shown without toponyms in the heading "Weather Forecast" on Azerbaijani TV.

Now, let's express our attitude regarding this issue that bothers Armenians. The question is, which nation lived around Goycha Lake about 100 years ago? Who were the former residents of the current capital Iravan? Who were the original inhabitants of Basarkechar, Vedibasar, Karki and Western Zangazur? Of course, you will deny again and preach your lies to the world again.

Regarding the discussed issue, political analyst, head of the Middle East Think Tank Sadraddin Soltan brought some examples from historical facts while making a comment to Azernews.

"I think the Armenians should once again be reminded of the short history of their country in the South Caucasus," S. Soltan said, adding that when Azerbaijan existed in these territories hundreds of years ago, the word Armenian did not even exist at that time.

"Although there was a geographical area called Azerbaijan in the Near and Middle East, neither Iran nor Armenia were ever discovered. Even if "Hai" and "Armani" people existed, according to research, they had no connection with modern Armenia. In other words, this means that neither a state nor an empire called Armenia existed in the South Caucasus region. The historical territory of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, as indicated in all historical sources of the country, began from the Caucasus Mountains to the Elbrus Mountains in Iran. This geography is called Azerbaijan. Historically, in this geography, there were a number of states founded by the Azerbaijani Turks: Safavids, Qajars, Aghgoyunlu, Garagoyunlu, and others."

Speaking about specific facts about Armenia, the expert said that, it existed in history for not more than 100 years. The nationality of this republic was created only in 1918 and 1920. During the war between the Crown Prince of Shah Qajar, Abbas Mirza, and the Russian Tsar, Armenians began migrating to the region. According to the Gulustan and Turkmenchay treaties, at the request of tsarist Russia, the Armenians moved from the territory of Iran to Azerbaijan: Ganja, Shamakhi, and Baku.

According to the expert, with the help of the Soviet empire, the Armenians expelled the Azerbaijanis from that area, because at that time there was neither a state nor the world community that would protect Azerbaijan. For this reason, the Soviet regime did what it wanted. Over the past 70 years, about 1 million Azerbaijanis have migrated from Western Azerbaijan. In 1948, about 450 thousand, and in 1988 more than 250-300 thousand Azerbaijanis were displaced from their ancestral lands.

"The first step of the Armenians was to change the name of the local territories belonging to Azerbaijan. They named Basarkechar as Vardenis, Goycha as Sevan, and Irevan as Yerevan. This was not just an action specific to Armenians, but a step taken by many occupying countries. Iran also applied the same step against us. The names of the territories belonging to Azerbaijan are Persianized. With this ideology, Armenians want to create an opinion in the world that there are no toponyms in Turkish in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Turks did not live in these territories either. We faced the same situation during the 30-year occupation. While some territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation, Armenians changed most of their names," the expert said.

Touching on the current situation in Azerbaijan, the S. Soltan said that Azerbaijan as a state is restoring its Western Azerbaijani roots forcibly deprived of citizenship. Western Azerbaijanis are considered citizens of Armenia. Because they were forcibly deprived of their citizenship. According to international law, no right can deprive a person of citizenship against his will. However, Western Azerbaijanis of Turkish origin faced this oppression.

"The foreign policy of Azerbaijan touches the right point in the normalization of processes with Armenia. It constitutionally ensures the security of the Armenians living in Garabagh and their residence in these territories. At the same time, Western Azerbaijanis also regained their lost civic spirit. This is called repatriation. This is the restoration of the changed names of the territories where Western Azerbaijanis live. At present, the Azerbaijani side has presented to the other side the option of restoring the territories (Gafan, Zangazur) that existed before the formation of the USSR in 1920, in order to identify documents," the political analyst opined.

Sadraddin Soltan also condemned the opening of consulate offices in Gafan by Iran and Russia. Because it is a violation of international law. Since the issue of delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not yet been resolved, opening of the diplomatic office was hastily realised.

"During the period of the Iravan Khanate, it was allowed to create a state called Armenia. The remaining territories were reserved for discussion with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The total area of Azerbaijan consisted of 120 thousand square kilometers. After the processes calmed down, 100,000 square kilometers were declared by the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the remaining areas were left for discussion as conflict zones. During that period, the Irevan Khanate was transferred to the territories where there is a state called Armenia," the political analyst emphasized.

And at the end, the expert, explaining the behavior of Azerbaijan, said that Azerbaijan wants to convey this truth to the public through television and the media. That is, if in any books, films or weather forecasts the current cities of Armenia are indicated as Azerbaijani names or the territory of Azerbaijan, then this is not a provocation, but a historical truth that Armenians do not want to accept. Because Azerbaijan is acting on the basis of historical facts.

"There are no territorial claims against Armenia because there was no country called Armenia at all. This is the so-called Armenian state, which created its own country on the lands snatched from Azerbaijan. Armenians want to carry out the same policy in Garabagh. In general, Armenia does not have the authority to create a so-called state in the South Caucasus, in Azerbaijan, or within the country - in Garabagh, neither from the viewpoint of international law nor state law," the expert cocluded.

