Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted abroad [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The main purpose of organizing the events is to inform representatives of tourism companies operating in Kazakhstan and Russia about Azerbaijan's winter tourism, Azernews reports.

A series of meetings in B2B (Business to Business) format was successfully held with the participation of the tourism companies.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Shahdag Mountain Resort local tourism companies specializing in inbound tourism, hotels and medical resorts operating in Baku and other cities were represented in a series of events together with the Azerbaijan State Tourism Board.

During the meetings with representatives of Kazakhstan's tourism industry, it was reported that a change in the category of Kazakh tourists visiting Azerbaijan was registered.

Before that, more interest was observed in the medical resorts of Azerbaijan, but recently, Azerbaijan, especially the city of Baku, has become one of the popular destinations among young people in Kazakhstan.

It was noted that the presence of direct flights from Kazakhstan's cities of Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Aktobe to Baku contributes to mutual tourist visits.

During the discussions with the Russian tourism companies, it was brought to attention that the interest of Russian tourists in the mountain-ski resorts operating in Azerbaijan has increased.

Over the first 8 months of 2023, an increase in the number of people visiting Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan and Russia was observed

Thus, in the period of January-August 2023, 35, 471 people from Kazakhstan and 426,177 people from Russia visited Azerbaijan, which means an increase of 85 percent and 62 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Note that, Azerbaijan has much to offer tourists at the most wonderful time. Here you can experience the world's most thrilling winter activities.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 meters above sea level.

The resort plays an important role in the development of winter tourism in Azerbaijan. All conditions for this have been created in Shahdag for local and foreign tourists.

Shahdag Mountain Resort's hotels can accommodate a total of 1,200 people. On weekends, the center receives 8,000 tourists.

The infrastructure of the complex is very rich - there are a lot of hotels, restaurants, ski trails, lifts, etc.

