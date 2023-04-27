Shahdag Mountain Resort offers countless opportunities for travelers [PHOTOS]

27 April 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is experiencing a revival in domestic tourism. The country's tourism centers are taking decisive steps to increase the number of visitors.

Shahdag Mountain Resort offers countless opportunities to travelers to enjoy the vacation to the fullest.

According to Azernews, over the past months, around 3,400 people used the services of the hotels of the resort.

In March, Shahdag Mountain Resort received a large number of tourists from the Middle East, Europe and the CIS countries.

Due to the warm weather in March, the winter season in the Shahdag tourist center ended relatively early. Ski slopes and winter activities are suspended. Currently, preparations for the summer season have already started on the territory of the resort.

Such types of summer entertainment as zipline, quad biking, paintball, off-road tours, mountain biking, hiking, others are available for tourists.

Moreover, some gondola lines will start operating in the resort before the summer season.

There are 5 high-class hotels on the territory of the resort, which provide not only accommodation services, but also have nearly 20 catering facilities (restaurants, cafes and bars), fitness, health and spa centers, ski rental and sale, a kindergarten, a conference hall, etc.

In January, Russia's TurStat analytical agency listed the Shahdag Mountain Resort among the TOP 5 ski resorts in the CIS.

The rating is based on the results of a study of the popularity of ski resorts in the CIS countries.

The list also includes Shymbulak (Kazakhstan), Karakol (Kyrgyzstan), and Chimgan (Uzbekistan).

In 2020, TurStat also named Shahdag Mountain Resort among the ski resorts in the CIS countries.

