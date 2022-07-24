Buta Airways plane returns to Baku as weather conditions in Astrakhan worsen

24 July 2022 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The captain of the aircraft operating Buta Airways flight J2-9235 on the Baku-Astrakhan route decided to return to the departure airport due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions (poor visibility) near the airport in Astrakhan, Trend reports citing the press service of Buta Airways.

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 17:40.

Passengers of this flight will fly to Astrakhan after the weather conditions improve in the city.

