By Trend

Nakhchivan International Airport has been withdrawn from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and transferred to the subordination of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), Trend reports citing the government on June 23.

The corresponding decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decision "On approval of the charter and structure of Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC was also changed.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Ministry of Economy and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were instructed to resolve the issues arising from this resolution in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

The resolution will come into force on July 1, 2021.

---

