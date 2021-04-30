By Trend

As many as 22,365 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in March 2021, which is 46.6 percent more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

As reported, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in March 2021 amounted to 2.47 percent.

At the same time, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Turkey in the reporting period made up 54,220 people, a decline of 55.63 percent on annual basis, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the first quarter of this year amounted to 2.78 percent.

A total of over 1.19 million tourists visited Turkey in March 2021, down 23.73 percent year on year, the ministry added.

