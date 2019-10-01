By Abdul Kerimkhanov

TourStat travel portal has compiled a rating of the best cities in the CIS for leisure and travel in Autumn.

Baku is one of the five cities in CIS for the Autumn travel to Russian tourists, according to the rating.

Minsk (Belarus) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) are leaders in the ranking.

The rating of CIS cities is presented according to the analysis of the popularity of cities among tourists in Autumn 2019.

As portal informed that a traditional pomegranate holiday will be held in Goychay in Azerbaijan in late October, the international forum of theater art TEART will be held in Minsk from September 20 to October 8, and Wine Day will be celebrated in Chisinau on October 5 and 6.

There are several reasons why Russian tourists are heading to Azerbaijan for their vacations. Tourists are attracted to the quality of hotels, the richness of tour programs and the development of sanitary and spa complex, such as Naftalan. Baku is also famous among the Russian tourists due to the lack of language restrictions, the opportunity of visa-free travel and the opening of direct flights between Azerbaijan and many Russian cities.

In 2018, Russia was the leader in the tourism market of Azerbaijan. Thus, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries arrived in Azerbaijan during the year and the Russians made up the largest share of them - 30.9 percent (about 900,000).

Tourists spend from $40 to $100 per day on accommodation and meals for fall travel to CIS countries.

As for Russia as a travel point for Azerbaijani tourists, Moscow and St. Petersburg keep the status of the most popular Russian cities among Azerbaijanis. Additionally, Azerbaijani tourists have started choosing the Russian city of Zheleznovodsk recently. As many as 1,500 Azerbaijani tourists visited this Russian city in 2018.

Azerbaijan is among the developing countries in the field of tourism, occupying the 39th place among 148 countries in terms of global competitiveness in tourism.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz