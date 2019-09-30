By Rasana Gasimova

Many Azerbaijani tourists prefer spending their holidays in Turkey and their number grows every year.

150,800 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in August 2019. This is a 12.36 increase compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Ministry Of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

“The share of Azerbaijani tourist in the total number of foreign visitors during this period amounted to 12.29 percent,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry also noted 630,600 Azerbaijani travelers visited Turkey in January-August 2019. This indicates a 6.44 percent increase compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-August 2019 amounted to 2.03 percent.

According to the Ministry, 6.307 million tourists visited Turkey in August 2019, which is 17.17 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During the stated period, 2.4 million of the tourists visited Antalya and 1.5 million visited Istanbul.

31 million tourists visited Turkey in January-August 2019, which is 14.72 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

Azerbaijani tourists often travel to Turkey for vacation in July and August. Majority of Azerbaijani tourists choose Turkey as a main destination, which attracts them with coastal areas such as Antalya, Bodrum and Kusadasi. Last year, 14,100 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey's Bodrum, which is located in the country's Mugla Province.

Azerbaijan is also among top countries to invest in real estate market in Turkey. Many Azerbaijani citizens prefer Turkey as a real estate investment destination.

Azerbaijani citizens bought 711 pieces of real estate over the period of January-August 2019 which is 128 pieces more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reported on September 25, citing the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the Directorate, in January 2019 Azerbaijani citizens acquired 95 pieces of real estate in Turkey, 105 pieces in February, 87 pieces in March, 87 pieces in April, 90 pieces in May, 67 pieces in June, 92 pieces in July, and 88 pieces in August.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz