By Trend

A Miles & Smiles card was jointly presented by PASHA Bank, the Azerbaijani biggest corporate bank, and Turkish Airlines, Trend reports.

The parties signed an agreement on cooperation during the presentation of the card in Baku on May 2. Two cards, namely, Miles & Smiles Master Card Black and Miles & Smiles Master Card Elite were demonstrated at the presentation.

A joint co-branded product will allow customers to accumulate miles and exchange them for flight tickets to 308 destinations through Turkish Airlines. At the same time, Miles & Smiles plays the role of a debit card.

Miles can be saved not only when making purchases inside the country, but also outside it. Moreover, customers will also be able to earn extra points while making payments by using PASHA Bank’s Miles & Smiles card in the bank’s partner network.

The customers of the bank with the Miles & Smiles card will be able to receive discounts up to 35 percent on hotel reservations, car rental, vacations, shopping and other services.

In addition, PASHA Bank’s Miles & Smiles cardholders are able to use the concierge service (call and Chatbot), stay in VIP lounges at all airports of the world, receive travel insurance and other benefits.

The cost of the Miles & Smiles Master Card Black card is 250 manats, while the Miles & Smiles Master Card Black Elite card cost 600 manats.

Then, the extra mile accumulation system was presented. It will be possible to accumulate miles by doing shopping in shopping centers.

The cardholder will accumulate extra miles when making purchases in markets and clothing stores and payments for insurance services, in hotels, tourism zones and restaurants.

Moreover, within the payment through Miles & Smiles Master Card Black, there will be a bonus in the amount of one mile for every two manats of payment. Making payment through Miles & Smiles Master Card Elite will give a bonus in the amount of one mile for each manat.

Up to 10,000 cards will be initially issued this year. In the future, the number of cards will be increased up to 50,000. The agreements have been reached with many trade partners to fully use the card.

“This agreement is an important milestone in cooperation between PASHA Bank and one of the world's biggest airlines, creating wide business opportunities for both parties,” Jalal Orujov, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of PASHA Bank, said.

"We are proud to present a unique product that we have created in an exclusive partnership with Turkish Airlines,” he said. “I would like to stress that PASHA Bank’s Miles & Smiles card is intended not only for PASHA Bank customers, but also for the entire population.”

“The payments of PASHA Bank’s Bank Miles & Smiles cardholders will preserve special opportunities for them, so our customers will be able to use a range of services from Turkish Airlines,” he said. “I think that this new project will bring benefits to our customers and our bank. An important thing is that by encouraging an increase in non-cash payments, the project will be beneficial to our country’s economy."

“Having signed such an important partnership agreement with PASHA Bank today, we are providing the Azerbaijani citizens with Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles member platform,” Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmustur said.

“This platform allows cardholders to take advantage of the benefits offered by Turkish Airlines,” he added. “We think that this initiative, which is of great importance, will be very useful for the two strong brands of the two fraternal countries and will create a solid foundation for broader partnership."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz