Organization of ultramarathon once again proves that we are on right track: minister

13 April 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Reconstruction work in Garabagh is continuing at full speed. We, in turn, have already held competitions in the liberated territories several times. Last year, the ultramarathon started in Khankandi, and this year it ended in Khankandi.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov made this statement to journalists after the Gabala-Khankandi ultramarathon.

The minister, who said that there has been an increase in the number of participants and finishers this year, said that this is a gratifying situation: "Even this year, the number of female participants was higher than last year. In addition, the large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is commendable. This once again proves that we are on the right track. I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Baku City Circuit for making the race interesting."