National judokas clinch medals at Poznan Junior European Cup [PHOTOS]

7 April 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have clinched seven medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2025, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the tournament, the judokas excelled as Farid Garayev in the -60 kg category and Mahammad Musayev in the -66 kg category claimed gold medals, while Nihad Mamishov in the -66 kg category and Abil Yusubov in the -73 kg category won bronze.

During the second day of the event, the national team achieved remarkable success by securing one gold and two silver medals.

Ramazan Ahmadov emerged victorious in the +100 kg weight category, overcoming all his competitors to become the champion.

Meanwhile, Suleyman Shukurov in the -81 kg category and Tuncay Shamil in the -90 kg category both earned silver medals.

In total, the Azerbaijani judo team, consisting of seven youth athletes, finished the European Cup in first place in the boys' division and secured second place in the overall standings.

Around 20 judokas represented Azerbaijan at Poznan Junior European Cup 2025, which brought together 452 athletes from 25 countries.

Nizami Imranov, Nurlan Karimli, Murad Muradli, Nijat Nagiyev (all 60 kg), Nijat Nagiyev, Samir Piriyev, Aydin Rzayev (all 66 kg), Gadir Huseynov, Suleyman Aliyev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Ali Hajizadeh (90 kg), Ismayil Zamanov, Ajdar Bagirov (90 kg), Tamerlan Jabbarov (100 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) competed in the male division.

The female team included Leyla Demirova (48 kg), Zeynab Mammadova (52 kg), Latifa Abbasova (57 kg), Narmin Amirli (78 kg) and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

The national judo teams were led by the coaches Elkhan Mammadov, Vugar Huseynov and Elkhan Rajabli.

Further, Azerbaijani judokas will participate in the international training camp in Poznan on April 17-19.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.